COVID-19 in Alabama: 1,833 new confirmed cases on Sunday
Alabama Coronavirus Update (Source: WTVM)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | March 18, 2020 at 4:32 PM CDT - Updated November 29 at 10:20 AM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Department of Public Health reports there have been 205,943 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Alabama since March.

The state is tracking another 41,286 probable cases of COVID-19.

There were 1,833 new confirmed cases added Sunday. There have been 3,245 confirmed deaths statewide.

The state reports 24,670 people have been hospitalized since March 13. There are 1,571 people listed as being in Alabama hospitals right now with COVID-19.

There have been 161,946 presumed recoveries. ADPH says this number is updated weekly, usually on Thursdays.

The results were last updated at 9 a.m. Sunday. These statistics are updated by ADPH regularly. You can track those plus find numbers for your specific county in this dashboard provided and updated by the Alabama Department of Public Health.

NORTH ALABAMA CASES - DAILY COMPARISON

SOURCE: ALABAMA DEPT. OF PUBLIC HEALTH / UPDATED NOVEMBER 29

COUNTY NOVEMBER 29 CASES (10 a.m.) NOVEMBER 28 CASES (10 a.m.) NEW CASES
Colbert 2,441 2,434 +7
Cullman 3,286 3,230 +56
DeKalb 4,394 4,364 +30
Franklin 2,315 2,304 +11
Jackson 3,023 2,978 +45
Lauderdale 2,826 2,805 +21
Lawrence 1,142 1,135 +7
Limestone 4,044 3,005 +39
Madison 12,582 12,399 +183
Marshall 5,720 5,684 +36
Morgan 6,101 5,992 +109

