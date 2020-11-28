48 Blitz: 3 high school football teams advance to state championship games

By Kelsey Duncan | November 28, 2020 at 10:21 AM CST - Updated November 28 at 10:21 AM

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Three Tennessee Valley football teams advanced to the 1A, 2A and 3A state championship games on Friday, November 27.

Fayetteville triumphed over Lake County in Friday’s playoff game by a score of 38-24. Fayetteville is schedule to play in the 1A championship game on December 4, in Cookeville, TN.

Mars Hill Bible won Friday’s playoff game against Spring Garden by a score of 32-14. Mars Hill Bible is scheduled to play in the 2A championship game on December 4, in Tuscaloosa.

Fyffe defeated Piedmont during Friday’s playoff game by a score of 14-6. Fyffe is scheduled to play in the 3A championship game on December 3, in Tuscaloosa.

STATE CHAMPIONSHIP PAIRINGS:

  • Fayetteville vs. South Pittsburg - 3 p.m. at Tucker Stadium (Cookeville, TN)
  • Mars Hill Bible vs. Abbeville - 2:45 p.m. at Bryant-Denny Stadium (Tuscaloosa, AL)
  • Fyffe vs. Montgomery Catholic - 10 a.m. at Bryant-Denny Stadium (Tuscaloosa, AL)

