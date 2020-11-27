Suspect in custody following Madison County chase

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A person is in custody after deputies say he or she led law enforcement on a chase through Madison and Huntsville.
The chase reportedly started near Jeff and Capshaw Roads and ended on Blake Bottom Road NW.
Multiple agencies were on the scene when the chase ended around 3:30AM Friday.
The road was blocked for nearly two hours as officers and deputies worked on the scene.
No information has been provided regarding why the suspect was fleeing or what charges he or she may face.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.