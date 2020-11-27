One person killed, one injured in Morgan County wreck

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A one-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Lacey Spring man Wednesday night.
Bartolo Diaz-Hidalgo, 26, was killed when the 2004 Jeep Cherokee he was driving ran off the roadway, overturned, and hit a private gravel driveway.
Hidalgo was pronounced dead at the scene. We’re told the passenger suffered minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
The wreck occurred on U.S. 231 near Apple Grove Road, approximately 16 miles west of Somerville.
Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
