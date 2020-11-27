Light showers this evening

Light rain showers will move into North Alabama this evening with one tenth to one quarter inch of rainfall possible through daybreak Saturday, lows will be in the middle 40s with some patchy fog developing overnight.
Saturday will start off mainly cloudy with more sunshine expected later in the afternoon, highs will be in the low 60s. Cloud cover will quickly increase Saturday evening with low temperatures in the low 40s Sunday morning.
Sunday will be a soaker with widespread rainfall and thunderstorms moving in by the late morning and staying with us until noon Monday. Rainfall could be heavy at times with most locations easily seeing an inch or more of rainfall. Thunderstorms will also be possible with a few storms possibly producing some gusty winds. As temperatures fall into Monday morning there is the possibility of seeing a few snow flurries or a wintry mix, no impact or accumulation is expected.
Behind the rainfall, temperatures will fall fast into the 20s for Tuesday morning with a wind chill in the teens! Drier skies are forecast for the rest of the week but much colder temperatures will remain in place.
