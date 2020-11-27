Kitchen Cops: Six perfect scores and roaches on the fish

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County Kitchen Cops had their busiest week since resuming inspections after a pandemic break - 99 scores turned in this week.
A vast majority were perfectly fine, and 29 scored at 97 or above.
The lowest score this week belongs to Three Amigos on Drake Avenue in Huntsville. It was hit with a 73 after inspectors found roaches in the kitchen, including one in a refrigerator on top of raw fish. There was also an employee seen handling food bare-handed. On top of that, the ice machine was dirty. That roach-trod-upon fish was thrown away, the ice machine was cleaned out and the employee had gloves on when inspectors came back a few days later.
The next lowest score is an 80 at the Metro Diner at Highway 72 and Nance Road in Madison. It’s score was dragged down by multiple food temperature issues.
The Zaxby’s at Madison Pike and Sullivan in Madison was given an 86 due to a dirty ice chute and loose metal wires in the fry basket that could end up in your fries or chicken fingers.
Saigon on Madison Boulevard gets an 87 due to a dirty ice machine and missing sanitizer in the dishwasher.
Stanlieo’s on Governor’s Drive voluntarily closed for a day to fix a sewage overflow problem on the property. The repairs seemed to be acceptable and it was allowed to reopen with an 89 score.
There were six perfect scores to tell you about in Madison County alone this week.
- ALDI - Winchester Rd., Huntsville
- Box Eats - Hwy. 72, Huntsville
- Get Loaded - mobile food truck
- Mudslinger - Hwy. 431, Owens Cross Roads
- Donnie’s BBQ Corner - Oak Grove Rd., New Hope
- And a special shoutout to our friend, Parrish and the entire crew at the Sustain PPG Aerospace Cafeteria. They reached out to us last week to say they’re big Kitchen Cops fans - and it shows! They also earned a perfect 100 this week.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.