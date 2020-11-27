Kitchen Cops: Six perfect scores and roaches on the fish

The lowest score this week belongs to Three Amigos on Drake Avenue in Huntsville. It was hit with a 73 after inspectors found roaches in the kitchen, including one in a refrigerator on top of raw fish. There was also an employee seen handling food bare-handed. On top of that, the ice machine was dirty. That roach-trod-upon fish was thrown away, the ice machine was cleaned out and the employee had gloves on when inspectors came back a few days later.