Holiday shopping impact on small businesses and communities

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Most people know about Black Friday, but not Small Business Saturday; shopping at local businesses is more important now than ever due to the impact of the pandemic.
Small businesses need the community’s help more than ever due to the economic impact of COVID-19 and Saturday is a perfect opportunity to do just that. Alabamians can show their support by continuing their holiday shopping at local retailers.
The Alabama Retail Association Director of Public Relations Nancy Dennis says not to worry about being unable to find the items you are hoping to buy at local retailers.
“The smaller retailers in Alabama have got the same merchandise and just as good of a deal. When shopping in smaller stores, there’s going to be less of a crowding issue,” Dennis said.
State retailers want to stay open, and that means taking care to enforce proper social distancing and sanitized stores. No matter if you shop in person or online, the money spent at local businesses means improvements for your communities.
“I think it’s about seventy percent, that money recirculates. It hires people at their businesses, it helps pay for services like roads, and police, and fire services and those kinds of things,” Dennis said.
Last year state retailers benefited from a record 13 billion dollars in sales in November and December. Similar numbers would bring a much needed boost to end a difficult year.
