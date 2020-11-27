Foggy start to your Friday morning

It is a cod start to your Friday morning. Most of us are seeing the 30s and 40s this morning with areas of dense fog across the Valley.
We will get some clouds along with sunshine for your day ahead, with temperatures climbing into the middle and upper 60s. Rain is in the forecast going into your weekend, with cooler temperatures on the way.
Sunday looks to be rainy and cold with highs in the 50s.
Your next 10 days are looking much colder with the 40s and the 50s for highs... and slipping into the 20s for lows.
