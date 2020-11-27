Financial Friday: Why it is important to support Shop Small Business Saturday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Our small businesses are so vital to the community that a special day was set aside to celebrate them.
This Saturday, November 28th, Redstone Federal joins in celebrating small businesses that help our communities thrive and stay vibrant.
The current pandemic has drastically hurt these businesses and they need us now more than ever.
WAFF spoke to LeJaun George with Redstone Federal Credit Union about ways you can support the small businesses in our community while following the CDC COVID guidelines:
- Buy Gift Cards and use them yourself or introduce someone new to a business you support
- Utilize takeout, curbside, delivery, or eat-in at restaurants. The options have multiplied since COVID.
- Start a hobby (you are home more anyway) and use a local, independent store for your supplies
- Buy your essentials from a small business: hand sanitizers, disinfectant wipes, handmade soaps, handmade masks, etc.
- Buy a book from an independent bookstore.
