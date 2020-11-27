COVID-19 in Alabama: 1,637 new confirmed cases on Saturday

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | March 18, 2020 at 4:32 PM CDT - Updated November 28 at 10:57 AM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Department of Public Health reports there have been 204,110 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Alabama since March.

The state is tracking another 40,883 probable cases of COVID-19.

There were 1,637 new confirmed cases added Saturday. There have been 3,240 confirmed deaths statewide.

The state reports 24,670 people have been hospitalized since March 13. There are 1,526 people listed as being in Alabama hospitals right now with COVID-19.

There have been 161,946 presumed recoveries. ADPH says this number is updated weekly, usually on Thursdays.

The results were last updated at 9 a.m. Saturday. These statistics are updated by ADPH regularly. You can track those plus find numbers for your specific county in this dashboard provided and updated by the Alabama Department of Public Health.

NORTH ALABAMA CASES - DAILY COMPARISON

SOURCE: ALABAMA DEPT. OF PUBLIC HEALTH / UPDATED NOVEMBER 28

COUNTY NOVEMBER 28 CASES (10 a.m.) NOVEMBER 27 CASES (10 a.m.) NEW CASES
Colbert 2,434 2,424 +10
Cullman 3,230 3,203 +27
DeKalb 4,364 4,326 +38
Franklin 2,304 2,292 +12
Jackson 2,978 2,912 +66
Lauderdale 2,805 2,783 +22
Lawrence 1,135 1,133 +2
Limestone 4,005 3,980 +25
Madison 12,399 12,260 +139
Marshall 5,684 5,628 +56
Morgan 5,992 5,912 +80

