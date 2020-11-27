Clouds along with sunshine for your Friday afternoon

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - We will get some clouds along with sunshine for your afternoon ahead, with temperatures looking comfortable and climbing into the middle and upper 60s.
Rain is in the forecast going into your weekend, with cooler temperatures moving in as we start the last month of the year.
Sunday looks to be rainy and cold with highs in the 50s. It looks like a few thunderstorms may also be thrown into the mix for the late afternoon as well.
Totals for your Sunday, across the Valley, are upwards of an inch… but may increase.
Your next 10 days are looking much colder with the 40s and the 50s for highs... and slipping into the 20s for lows.
