Anonymous donor matching Salvation Army Red Kettle donations in the Shoals

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Salvation Army of the Shoals’ mission this year is to “rescue Christmas” through the Red Kettle Campaign,
But there is another big reason why people across the Shoals area are encouraged to donate come November 28.
An anonymous donor has agreed to match all red kettle donations from across the Shoals area including Lauderdale, Colbert, and Franklin counties.
That means your donation will double!
The Red Kettle Campaign is the Salvation Army’s biggest fundraiser of the year. However, this year they have had to make some adjustments.
You might notice there aren’t as many red kettles out as usual. You may not hear the familiar sound of bells ringing as you enter a store this holiday season. That’s because much of the campaign has gone virtual this year amid the pandemic.
Money that’s raised supports many of the Salvation Army’s programs like providing meals for homeless communities, keeping up the Center of Hope shelter, and providing financial assistance for those in need. Volunteers and employees say any donation you make will help them with their mission.
”I know there are a lot of people out shopping today but make a special trip tomorrow. If you have been waiting to give come out tomorrow and give because tomorrow your dollars are going to double. Whatever you give is going to be matched so help us rescue Christmas”>
So if you’re in the Shoals are this weekend, be sure to throw some cash in those red kettles because your donation will be doubled!
You can find Salvation Army Red Kettle bell ringers at 26 locations across the Shoals.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.