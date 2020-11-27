Alabama submits sentencing request for former Limestone County Judge

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Former Limestone County Judge Doug Patterson pleaded guilty to three criminal charges in October. Now, the state is requesting he serve at least five years in prison.
The state recently submitted a sentencing request for Patterson who pleaded guilty to using his position for personal gain, financial exploitation of the elderly, and theft of property in October of this year.
He was originally indicted on those charges in December of 2019.
Patterson admitted in his plea that he stole thousands of dollars from the Limestone County Juvenile Court fund, and from the estates of two clients that dated back to before his time as a judge.
Patterson also allegedly agreed to pay back any stolen money as restitution.
The state is recommending Patterson receive a five year prison sentence, followed by ten years probation.
The request states, “A severe sentence will not undo what Patterson has done, but it would be a good start to ensure that Alabamians know that equal justice under the law means just that.”
Patterson’s sentencing date is still set for December 8th.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.