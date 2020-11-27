Alabama retailers looking for holiday sales boost

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Holiday shopping season has officially begun! Retailers are gearing up for the busiest shopping time of the year but inevitably, things are looking quite different in 2020.
It has been a difficult year for many retailers working to keep their doors open and their customers safe. However, the holiday shopping season could provide a big boost, and the early signs are encouraging.
The Alabama Retail Association Director of Public Relations Nancy Dennis says customers spent eight percent more statewide in September when compared to last year.
“Most of them are in full recovery and have great momentum heading into the holiday shopping season. They’re optimistic about being able to end the year on a high note,” Dennis said.
A similar trend in November and December could push statewide sales past 2019′s total of 13 billion dollars. Retailers are expected to follow local and state health protocols including requiring masks, encouraging social distancing, and limiting store capacity.
Dennis believes online shopping will also play an important role in the success of Alabama retailers this year.
“Retailers and consumers both have already pivoted. They’ve already changed the way they shop and those ways will continue. So, you can still continue to shop safely and continue to shop locally throughout the holiday season,” Dennis said.
Dennis is confident the 2020 holiday shopping season will meet or exceed last year’s holiday sales.
