United Way of Marshall County make changes to holiday food program due to COVID

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) -The United Way of Marshall County is asking for your help to help families in need.
For the past 22 years, The United Way of Marshall County has held their canned food drive.
But this year, things will look different due to COVID-19.
Instead of having one day to collect food items, food boxes will be set up throughout the county.
Donations will be accepted until the end of December according to Executive Director Carrie Thomas.
“They’re helping some of our partner agencies that need food assistance, the Marshall County Homeless Ministries, CASA, the Meals on Wheels program, domestic violence and then our local food pantries,” said Thomas.
Thomas said the agency has seen a lot more people who need help due to the pandemic.
“There is an increase in need for helping them with utilities, food, rent and mortgagee paying and we’ve really seen an increase in calls with people needing help since the pandemic started,” said Thomas.
Items in particular that’s needed include canned meats, pasta, peanut butter and cereal.
If you want to help, Donations can be dropped off at Foodland grocery stores in Marshall County, chamber of commerce office and United Way.
