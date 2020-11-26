Scottsboro restaurant serves free Thanksgiving meals to families

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) -For the past 8 years, Holy Smokes BBQ has served the community of Scottsboro.
This year, due to COVID owner Barry Shelton partnered with local churches and gave out 1,000 free Thanksgiving meals to families.
“Times have been hard this year with the COVID and there is a local church that normally does it, but they didn’t have It this year due to COVID. So, I went to my house and said this is a time for us to run it,” said Shelton,.
Lynette Samples and her husband Byron stopped by. She said things just aren’t the same this holiday season.
“Oh it’s been horrible, and you see we are out here when we’re normally at home with our family but that’s why we decided to do this. to do the best we can with the COVID and to stay in,” said Samples.
25 volunteers also helped, Including Pastor Joe David Moore who knows the impact COVID can have on families, because one of his family members contracted the virus during this pandemic.
He said being here today is a way to pay it forward.
“It is times like this when we can’t help ourselves and we have to depend on others. So, I learned that so much from what we went through and to bless our family, friends and others that reached out to us during our time of need and now it’s our time to help others,” said Moore.
Shelton said with the help of surrounding churches, he was able to receive about $1,200 in donations to help with the free meals.
