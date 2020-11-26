LifeSouth gears up for “Joy of Giving” blood donation event

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - LifeSouth Community Blood Center in Madison is gearing up for its “Joy of Giving” event on December 5. It’s all about giving a “gift of life” this Christmas.
“We are hoping that it sparks a lot of joy for people to come out and give during the holiday season,” said Kami May, the District Community Development Coordinator.
Blood donations are needed year-round, but right now the demand is higher than ever before.
When schools stopped having blood drives, LifeSouth lost a third of its typical event locations in the Huntsville/Madison area and that put a huge dent in its blood supply this fall.
May said her team had to think outside the box to make it through the holiday season and that’s where the “Joy of Giving” event came in.
“It’s going to be a great event, 100 percent free for everyone to come on out and have a great time. We’ll have free food, we’ll have free gift wrapping for the donors to drop off two gifts and lots of other little activities,” May said.
May said this event is vital to those suffering during this emergency blood appeal. In fact, some cancer patients have had their treatments postponed because the blood supply is simply not there. Also, for the first time ever, LifeSouth is seeing a shortage of O-positive blood.
May wants to spread the message that you should not be afraid to donate during these times.
“And I think that it is covid related, I think people are kind of nervous. But I’m here to tell you that you should not be nervous to give blood,” May said. “We are wiping down every surface. We are requiring all of our donors that come in this center and on the mobiles to wear mask. So everything is clean, everything is safe and we have socially distanced our beds in the center and we are also limiting the number of donors that can come on our mobile buses.”
“Joy of Giving” will take place at LifeSouth’s Madison blood center at 8190 Madison Blvd from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Again, the event takes place on December 5.
In addition to the activities, every donor will have a chance to spin a prize wheel. May said prizes range from oil changes and car details to spa days and gift cards.
“We also have a custom Joy of Giving t-shirt so everyone can go home with that if they donate,” May said.
To donate blood, you must be at least 16 years-old and 110 pounds.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.