Lawrence County inmate recaptured; 2 others arrested on facilitating escape charge

MOULTON, Ala. (WAFF) - UPDATE: A Moulton facility inmate has been recaptured after leaving his work assignment on Tuesday.
Kevin Bradley, age 39, was found Wednesday at a residence off State Highway 247 in Colbert County near the Franklin County line. Investigators located Bradley hiding in a closet inside the home. He was arrested without incident and transported back to the Lawrence County Jail.
Bradley has been charged with second degree escape in relation to this incident.
Based on the investigation, investigators also arrested two others:
- Colleen Terry, age 49 of Town Creek, Alabama
- Amber Rose, age 34 of Golden, Mississippi
Both suspects are charged with first degree facilitating an escape.
ORIGINAL: The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an inmate who escaped from a county facility in Moulton today.
Inmate worker Kevin Bradley, age 39, walked away from his work detail off of Gordon drive according to Chief Deputy Tim Sandlin. Bradley was allegedly being held in jail on drug charges as well as receiving stolen property. Bradley now has a warrant of arrest for escape.
If you have any information please call the Sheriff’s Office at 256-974-9291.
