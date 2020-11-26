Huntsville Police investigating assault, shooting near Bridge Street

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department is investigating an assault involving a shooting on Thursday morning.
Captain Michael Johnson first confirmed to WAFF that police were investigating the incident near Bridge Street on Governors West.
Huntsville Police Sergeant Springfield told WAFF’s Kellie Miller that police responded to a shooting at the Hyatt Hotel, Bridge Street Thursday morning. One person was shot. The gunshot was not fatal.
Springfield also confirmed the suspect is in custody.
WAFF’s Kellie Miller witnessed HPD searching the immediate area with K9 units.
Stay tuned to this story for further details.
