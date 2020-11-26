How to make the holiday feel special if you are spending Thanksgiving alone

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s going to be a different holiday for many people with health officials urging folks to stay home and celebrate Thanksgiving either alone or only with their household.
Licensed Counselor Lauren Roberts said the most important thing to remember when celebrating alone is not to compare your holiday to other people or even to what it was last year.
“It’s not what we see on the movies or what we may see on social media,” Roberts said. “What we really want to stay away from is comparing ourselves and our traditions and our experiences this holiday to what it should be or what it has been like previously.”
She said maintaining old traditions, even by yourself, can make you feel better. She suggested making something your family always makes or she said it can help to start new traditions this year and do something completely different.
Roberts said the day may feel less lonely if you call or video chat your family members and still eat together. She also suggested calling other family members that are also alone for the holiday.
She said it could also help to take the day for yourself by watching holiday movies, read a book, or take a long walk.
Roberts said trying to change your perspective about being alone can make the day easier.
“I think definitely reminding yourself that this is this year,” Roberts said. “This is this holiday. This is this experience and it doesn’t mean it is going to be like this forever and we aren’t ever going to have the same old traditions that we had.”
She said it could make the day feel special by making the day meaningful by donating money to a cause or volunteering.
