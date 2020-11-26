Head Start nonprofit hosts Holiday Toy Drive

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Head Start nonprofit in Huntsville is working to make sure underserved children get to experience Santa’s gifts this holiday season.
The ultimate goal is to provide at least 350 children ages 3-5 with special Christmas toys! Right now, Head Start is only about a fourth of the way there.
Head Start is a program designed to help break the cycle of poverty in North Alabama and has been putting on the Toy Drive for 36 years. This year, it’s sponsored by Keller-Williams Realtors.
Chairperson Linda Green who has been taking part in the toy drive since 1984, says the pandemic made the process a bit challenging, especially since volunteers may not be able to drop off the toys to kids in school.
But Green says she is committed to making sure the toys are delivered in a timely manner, whether that be in-person or dropped off curbside.
“Well, a lot of the teachers have told me when we delivered in the past that this is the only Christmas some of these children are getting,” Green said. “But we are thinking of new ways to be socially distanced, kids probably won’t get to sit in Santa’s lap this year but we might Christmas Carol from the curb! Just a way to spread love to people that need it the most.”
You can donate items such as baby dolls, barbies, stuffed animals, toy trucks and coloring books. Winter hats and gloves, stocking stuffers, fruit and candy is welcome, too.
There is also a wishlist on Amazon if you can’t make it to the store to pick up an item. Contact Linda Green at Linda@lindaanngreen.com.
The toys will be distributed on December 10.
