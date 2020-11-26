Harris Home seeks COVID-19 relief funds to pay off new facility

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - At the Harris Home for Children, a foster care service in Huntsville, a group of young men is spending Thanksgiving in a new home made especially for them.
Years of planning went into the new facility, but unfortunately, COVID-19 slowed the process and caused some funding issues. In fact, due to the pandemic, the Harris Home lost more than a half a million dollars. Now, the nonprofit needs community help.
The goal is to raise at least $450,000 to pay off the debt for the new facility, which houses up to nine teens.
The group has been there since September, enjoying the nearly 6 acres of land the home sits on.
Executive Director Reginald McKenzie says today will be the first time many of the teens experience Thanksgiving in a home-like setting.
Harris Home currently has a link for donations on its website called “Harris Home Covid-19 Relief Fund.” McKenzie says donations of every size count.
“Folks have reached out with food and Christmas, but I think the biggest way to help right now would be that gofundme because we were delayed from getting some of our state funding until we moved in this facility so it’s special to us, it’s a special time during the Thanksgiving holiday and the Christmas holiday coming up,” McKenzie said.
Today, all of the residents in the home are pitching in to make Thanksgiving as special as it can be. McKenzie says they are like family and are excited to celebrate together.
“We have our cooks, our residents, our staff, everybody will pitch in,” McKenzie said. “We are their family and we have been their family so it will be just like they are at home.”
For more information about the Harris Home you can visit harrishomeforchildren.org.
