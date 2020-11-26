Gadsden entertainment complex to open Saturday

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - A new and long awaited entertainment complex opens Saturday at the Gadsden Mall.
The Alley includes an 18 lane bowling alley. It also includes a number of big screen TVs, which we’re told will be tuned in to the Iron Bowl Saturday.
The Alley also includes an arcade and some virtual reality.
Much of the business is located in a former Sears.
The owner of the Alley, Bethanne Mashburn, says businesses like hers could be the wave of the future for malls.
“Well I think that malls have to look towards entertainment. There’s a lot of shopping online that could be and entertainment that all malls will, are going, and I think this helps revitalize the Gadsden Mall and I’m excited to be part of it,” Mashburn said.
Another activity featured at The Alley is “fowling,” where you use a football to knock down bowling pins.
The business opens at 10 a.m. on Saturday and closes at midnight.
