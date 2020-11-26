Foggy start to the morning but a beautiful Thanksgiving Day

Don’t get too spoiled by the beautiful weather on Thursday because clouds and rain start to make a comeback as we move towards the weekend. Clouds will pick up on Friday with a threat at a few showers, mainly to the south. We don’t expect to see much rainfall between Friday and Saturday, but it is Sunday we will keep an eye on. Both Friday and Saturday will bring highs in the 60s with lighter winds, but Sunday will bring us scattered showers early with heavier rain as we move into the afternoon and evening. If we have any thunder rainfall will be even heavier. Wind will be breezy once again on Sunday, gusting from the south at 10 to 20 mph. However, cold air on the backside of that system will make things interesting on Monday as temperatures begin to plummet. Rain could mix with some sleet or some snow flurries Monday with frigid temperatures by Monday evening. Stay tuned for the latest forecast on-air and on our 48 Weather App!