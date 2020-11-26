COVID-19 survivor grateful to be alive this Thanksgiving

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s been a difficult year with the COVID-19 pandemic, but one area family has a lot to be thankful for this Thanksgiving.
This COVID-19 survivor said she is grateful to be alive to see another Thanksgiving and said she owes everything to the doctors and nurses who took care of her while she was in the hospital.
Ruby Bentley was diagnosed with COVID-19 at the end of March.
“I squalled! I have a special needs child who doesn’t have an immune system, so I was very concerned for her. I didn’t even really know it was that bad. I had only went to Walmart,” Bentley said.
Bentley said she had fallen in the shower in early March and went to the hospital with a dislocated knee.
The virus was still new in the United States at the time and believes that was when she contracted the virus.
Weeks later, she was back in the hospital.
Bentley said she remembers little about her stay, but her daughter remembers it all.
“She was admitted on April 4th and three days later, that was on a Saturday. By Monday, they were putting the vent in. She stayed on the ventilator for 15 days. There were some nights that they didn’t know if she was going to come through or not, if she would make it until the morning,” said Bentley’s daughter, Hannah Schomburg.
Bentley was in the hospital about 40 days and had to re-learn how move her arms and legs.
She still has trouble breathing at times, but said she’s grateful to be alive to enjoy Thanksgiving with her family and to welcome some new additions.
“Just more gratitude I guess…you know…because very easily I could have died. And the fact that soon I’ll be a grandmother, I’m so excited about that,” Bentley said.
Bentley’s twin grandchildren are expected to arrive shortly after Christmas.
And she said she still regularly chats with one of her nurses from Regional Medical Center through Facebook messenger.
