Cool 40s tonight with more fog; Pleasant day with isolated rain Friday

Happy Thanksgiving! More clouds will push in overnight with lows in the lower 40s, expect areas of dense fog to develop through Friday morning.
Skies will be mostly cloudy on Friday with mild afternoon temps in the mid to upper 60s, a light rain shower or two will be possible in the afternoon. Saturday looks fairly pleasant with cooler afternoon temps in the lower 60s, skies remain mostly cloudy with a chance at a rain shower late Saturday night.
Sunday will be a soaker with widespread rainfall and thunderstorms moving in by the morning and staying with us until noon Monday. Rainfall could be heavy at times with most locations easily seeing an inch or more of rainfall. A few thunderstorms will also be possible with a few storms possibly producing some gusty winds. As temperatures fall into Monday morning there is the possibility of seeing a few snow flurries or a wintry mix, no impact or accumulation is expected.
Behind the rainfall, temperatures will fall fast into the 20s for Tuesday morning with a wind chill in the teens! Dry but much colder weather will remain in place for the rest of the week.
