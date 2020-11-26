Black Friday 2020 could be more online than ever

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Data from RetailMeNot shows interest in Black Friday is down ten percent this year, but it’s not just about the pandemic.
In years past, Black Friday slowly became Gray Thursday... and now it’s more like a five-day shopping blur.
“The biggest trend we are seeing this year in terms of Cyber Monday and Black Friday is the merging of the two, and I think it’s pretty obvious most of us are going to be doing our shopping online,” explains Sara Skirboll, a shopping expert with RetailMeNot.
If you do want to peruse deals inside of stores, expect lines - just not like the ones you’re used to.
“There may be a line outside, but that’s not because people are just waiting to get in, that’s because the stores are monitoring crowd control,” said Skirboll.
She also provided data that people are expecting to spend hundreds of dollars on Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
If you are headed to a store, focus on taking safety precautions.
“Try to maintain that six feet of distance, that you really work to wear your mask diligently over your nose and over your mouth,” said Dr. Rachael Lee, a UAB Epidemiologist.
Dr. Lee also says this is a good time to wear eye protection if you have it, since it’s inevitable people will get too close.
