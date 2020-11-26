ALEA offers Thanksgiving travel safety tips

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Thanksgiving is the busiest traveled holiday of the year across the nation. With the heavy traffic this holiday, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is alerting travelers to drive safely this holiday.
AAA believes that 48 million Americans will be traveling on the road this Thanksgiving.
The holiday is also the most dangerous.
Alabama State Trooper Joel Hart says during Thanksgiving 2019, troopers investigated 522 crashes, 11 of them resulting in fatalities.
State troopers want to lower crashes, injuries and fatalities this Thanksgiving by asking drivers to slow down, not drink and drive, buckle up, and not follow drivers tot close on roadways.
“If we are getting in a hurry let’s try to leave a little earlier so we’re not getting impatient and following too close on the roadways today,” Hart said.
Hart says one thing that drivers need to be aware of if there traveling through Alabama this Thanksgiving is the “Move Over Law” that went into effect in September 2019.
Hart says if you see emergency vehicles assisting a driver, move over to the left lane if possible. If not, lower the speed to 15 mph under the posted speed limit
“Give those guys some room, and you don’t want to be responsible for negligent fatality of a trooper or first responder,” he said.
Hart asks that drivers also follow health protocols put out by the state regarding COVID-19.
