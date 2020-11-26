Alabama Head Football Coach Nick Saban tests positive for COVID-19, will probably miss Iron Bowl

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: Coach Nick Saban said he will do everything he can to stay involved in Alabama’s game against Auburn Saturday after he tested positive for COVID-19.
Saban spoke to the media Wednesday night.
Saban said the team has a lot of capable coaches, but he will miss being with the players during the Iron Bowl.
How will coach watch his Tide play in the Iron Bowl? Saban said he will get the all-22 video feed live piped into his home, but he won’t be watching the TV broadcast.
Saban said, “I have confidence in our coaches and players that they’ll be able to do what they have to do. We all gotta live with the consequences of what happens whether I’m standing there or not.”
Coach ended the news conference by saying he appreciates everyone’s concern for him, and he’s doing fine. He wished everyone a Happy Thanksgiving.
ORIGINAL: Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban has tested positive for COVID-19. As of right now, Saban will miss Saturday’s Iron Bowl rivalry.
University of Alabama Athletics emailed this statement from Dr. Jimmy Robinson and Jeff Allen: “This morning we received notification that Saban tested positive for COVID-19. He has very mild symptoms, so this test will not be categorized as a potential false positive. He will follow all appropriate guidelines and isolate at home.”
Saban took part in the Wednesday morning SEC coaches’ call. He said he had a runny nose but felt okay. Saban also said he had no idea where he got the virus, saying he only goes from the office to home. He did say they had some people at one time in and out of the house, but he said he doesn’t ever go anywhere.
As far as UA football, Saban said everyone involved in the program wears masks, and stays six feet apart in meetings and in closed rooms. He said there will be contact tracing after his positive test, but Saban said because of the strict COVID-19 protocols UA follows, he doesn’t think there will be any issues with other coaches or players.
Saban signed off the call by wishing everyone a Happy Thanksgiving, and reminding them it is a great time to be thankful for all we have.
Earlier this season, Saban tested positive before the Alabama-Georgia game, but was asymptomatic and tested negative after several follow-up tests.
No word from UA on who will coach on the sideline against Auburn Saturday. Kick off at Bryant-Denny Stadium is 2:30 p.m.
