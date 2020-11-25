Two men arrested for meth manufacturing in Madison County

Two men arrested for meth manufacturing in Madison County
Madison County Narcotics Agents responded and collected the evidence per DEA guidelines. (Source: Madison County Sheriff's Office)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | November 25, 2020 at 5:16 PM CST - Updated November 25 at 5:20 PM

MERIDIANVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two men are now behind bars in Madison County after they were caught with ingredients to make meth.

James Horton
James Horton (Source: Madison County Sheriff's Office)
Tyler Lamb
Tyler Lamb (Source: Madison County Sheriff's Office)

Tyler Lamb, 27, and James Horton, 27, were both arrested in Meridianville on November 24th.

A deputy saw their vehicle parked in a parking lot and found the ingredients to manufacture methamphetamine inside.

Madison County Narcotics Agents responded and collected the evidence per DEA guidelines.

Both Lamb and Horton are charged with unlawful manufacturing of a controlled substance and are being held on a $10,000 bond.

Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.