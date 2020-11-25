Two men arrested for meth manufacturing in Madison County

MERIDIANVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two men are now behind bars in Madison County after they were caught with ingredients to make meth.
Tyler Lamb, 27, and James Horton, 27, were both arrested in Meridianville on November 24th.
A deputy saw their vehicle parked in a parking lot and found the ingredients to manufacture methamphetamine inside.
Madison County Narcotics Agents responded and collected the evidence per DEA guidelines.
Both Lamb and Horton are charged with unlawful manufacturing of a controlled substance and are being held on a $10,000 bond.
