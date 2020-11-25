Tuscumbia man dies in car crash following police chase

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF) - A Tuscumbia man died after state troopers say he crashed his car during a police chase.
Troopers say 52-year-old Kenneth Ray Blue was killed when his car left the roadway and struck a tree on 8th street in Tuscumbia.
The crash occurred at approximately 10:30 p.m. on November 24th. Blue, who officers say was not using a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is conducting the investigation.
Authorities didn’t release why Blue was running from police.
