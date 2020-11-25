Strong storms, high wind, and heavy rain possible for Wednesday

We’re waking up to scattered showers moving into the Valley ahead of a cold front that is pushing towards the Valley. It is breezy as well as we are seeing winds from the south at 15 to 25 mph and occasional gusts of 35 to 40 mph. A Wind Advisory is in effect until Noon for all counties north of the TN/AL state line. On top of the wind, we are expecting periods of heavy rain and strong, possibly severe, storms as we move towards midday. The line of storms out west will weaken slightly as it pushes into the Tennessee Valley, but still brings the threat of strong wind gusts of 50+ mph and heavy rain. Storm will be most likely between 9am and 3pm, but some scattered showers and storms will be possible into the later afternoon and evening as well as the front fully passes through.