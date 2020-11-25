Strong storms, high wind, and heavy rain possible for Wednesday

Happy Wednesday! Grab an umbrella and keep your 48 Weather App handy today!
We’re waking up to scattered showers moving into the Valley ahead of a cold front that is pushing towards the Valley. It is breezy as well as we are seeing winds from the south at 15 to 25 mph and occasional gusts of 35 to 40 mph. A Wind Advisory is in effect until Noon for all counties north of the TN/AL state line. On top of the wind, we are expecting periods of heavy rain and strong, possibly severe, storms as we move towards midday. The line of storms out west will weaken slightly as it pushes into the Tennessee Valley, but still brings the threat of strong wind gusts of 50+ mph and heavy rain. Storm will be most likely between 9am and 3pm, but some scattered showers and storms will be possible into the later afternoon and evening as well as the front fully passes through.
Thanksgiving Day looks beautiful for the entire Valley. We may start with a few clouds in the morning, but as we move into the afternoon there will be plenty of sunshine and wind will be MUCH calmer. It will be a bit warmer than our normal temperatures with the low to mid 60s. From there our focus will turn to the weekend and into early next week. Sunday will bring us scattered showers and storms with more rain as we move into the overnight. However, cold air on the backside of that system will make things interesting on Monday as temperatures begin to plummet. We could see some heavy rain Sunday with a chance at some snow flurries and frigid temperatures by Monday evening. Stay tuned for the latest forecast on-air and on our 48 Weather App!
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
