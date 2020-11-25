Strong storms, high wind, and heavy rain possible for Wednesday

Thanksgiving Day looks beautiful for the entire Valley. We may start with a few clouds in the morning, but as we move into the afternoon there will be plenty of sunshine and wind will be MUCH calmer. It will be a bit warmer than our normal temperatures with the low to mid 60s. From there our focus will turn to the weekend and into early next week. Sunday will bring us scattered showers and storms with more rain as we move into the overnight. However, cold air on the backside of that system will make things interesting on Monday as temperatures begin to plummet. We could see some heavy rain Sunday with a chance at some snow flurries and frigid temperatures by Monday evening. Stay tuned for the latest forecast on-air and on our 48 Weather App!