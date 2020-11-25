Protests continue in Albertville for the removal of Confederate monument and flag

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - For months, protesters have been calling for the removal of the Confederate monument and flag outside the Albertville Courthouse.
On Wednesday, protesters met outside the courthouse near the monument, once again.
About 20 Marshall County Sheriff’s Deputies were present, along with the protesters as they chanted with counter protesters.
Why the recent protest? Last week, a fence was put up around both monuments.
Marshall County Commission Chairman James Hutcheson said it was part of a three-year renovation project.
Protest organizer Unique Dunston said protesters won’t stop fighting for the monument’s removal.
”It’s a fence and just like any other thing historically when you’re trying to push a message from black or something that affects black people it takes time. Especially here in Marshall County, it is deeply red and republican conservative and so we’re aware it’s going to take some time but that’s what we are here for, we are here for the long run.,” said Dunston.
The County Commission has not discussed whether or not they will remove the monument and flag.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.