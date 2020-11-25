Mars Music Hall ready to rock again

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey’s Safer at Home order forced many concert venues to reschedule and refund events this year.
Now, Huntsville’s latest music operation is planning to reopen its doors!
Located in downtown Huntsville, Mars Music Hall is the newest addition to the Von Braun Center.
The venue held a sold-out show on it’s opening night in January 2020, only to be closed a few months later. After months of no live music, the first paid concert at Mars Music Hall since the pandemic began is two weeks away.
The facility can fit 1,600 people and it has before, but new precautions put in place are going to heavily limit capacity.
Now, the most music fans they’ll have in the building is 200.
Seating arrangements will be based on the tickets with pods of one to six people spaced six feet apart. You also need to have that mask on to enter.
Samantha Nielson is a spokesperson for Mars and she says having live music back, even in a limited capacity, is good for mental health.
”Everybody’s been really excited and just can’t wait to come out and have fun. Come out and listen to music and engage with other people, and you know so many people have been quarantining at home and just looking for a way to come out and just socially engage, even with a mask and being socially distant,” Nielson said.
Nielsen says they’re also starting to reschedule shows that were cancelled during the pandemic. If you had a ticket to one of those shows, keep your eyes open for any updates!
