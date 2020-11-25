Local agencies receive $13 million to assist low-income families

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey is awarding more than $13 million to assist low-income families who are struggling during the pandemic with utility costs.
The grants, which are funded by the CARES act, will allow community service agencies to provide emergency funding to keep the lights on and heat their homes this winter.
The grants will enable 19 community service agencies to provide emergency funding to help families whose income was affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
Some of them are right here in north Alabama.
North Alabama recipients:
- Community Action Agency of Northwest Alabama Inc.
- $542,604 granted to Colbert, Franklin and Lauderdale counties
- Call the agency at 256-766-4330
- Community Action Partnership of Huntsville-Madison and Limestone Counties Inc.
- $1,053,290 granted to Madison and Limestone counties
- Call the agency at 256-851-9800
- Community Action Partnership of North Alabama Inc.
- $611,227 granted to Cullman, Lawrence and Morgan counties
- Call the agency at 256-355-7843
- Community Action Agency of Northeast Alabama Inc.
- $1,310,229 granted to Blount, Cherokee, DeKalb, Jackson, Marshall and St. Clair counties
- Call the agency at 256-638-4430
- Community Action of Etowah County Inc.
- $368,651 granted to Etowah county
- Call the agency at 256-546-9271
These grants were awarded to agencies that manage programs at a local level and receive applications from individuals who wish to be considered for assistance according to U.S. Department of Health and Human Services guidelines.
