Jackson County man arrested for Rossville, GA murder

BRYANT, Ala. (WAFF) - A man wanted for murder in Georgia was arrested in north Alabama.
Jackson County deputies arrested Joseph Hart on November 24 for the murder of Satia Siv.
Hart is from Bryant, Alabama and was arrested by authorities from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and the Alabama State Bureau of Investigation.
Hart was charged with murder following an investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Region One Calhoun Office and the Rossville Police Department.
On Sunday, November 22, the Rossville Police Department requested the GBI assist with the shooting death of Satia Siv after an incident in the early morning hours in the parking lot of a Rossville establishment.
Alabama law enforcement authorities assisted the GBI with apprehending Hart at his residence in Bryant. Hart is in custody at the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office where he is awaiting extradition to Georgia.
He is facing a $1 million bond.
