Former Ala. House Speaker, Mike Hubbard, prison sentence reduced

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Former Alabama House Speaker Mike Hubbard’s prison sentence has been reduced.
The former speaker is convicted of six ethics violations and has been in prison since September.
On November 24, Lee County Circuit Judge Jacob Walker reduced Hubbard’s sentence from 4 years to 28 months.
Judge Walker weighed Hubbard’s motion to reconsider his sentence with the state’s motion rejecting any departure from the four-year term.
“Although a jury could have found Hubbard guilty of the crimes he was charged with in count 6 and counts 10 through 14, given my concerns about the current version of the Ethics Code, I am not entirely convinced that the sentences Hubbard received were the most appropriate form of punishment. The length of Hubbard’s sentences, in comparison to his conduct, has been a concern since my initial consideration of this case,” Judge Walker said.
WAFF is working to learn more and will update you as soon as we have new information.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.