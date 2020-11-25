Crime Stoppers: The tool box taker

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - It seems like common sense, but not everyone locks their car doors before they go to sleep.
Can you help the Crime Stoppers identify a late night SUV swiper?
Surveillance video shows a man sneaking up to an SUV on October 17th on River Ridge Blvd in Huntsville. Police tell us, this person opened a door and stole the victim’s tool box out of his SUV. The homeowner thinks this guy stole from a home next door, the night before.
Take a close look!
If you recognize this tip toeing thief, you could set yourself up for some holiday spending money.
Call the Crime Stoppers at 256-532-7463 or visit www.53crime.org.
