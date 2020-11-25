Congressman Robert Aderholt back in quarantine

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Congressman Robert Aderholt is back in quarantine after his wife tested positive for the virus on November 24th.
Aderholt’s quarantine period from a previous exposure just recently ended.
“As I had previously let everyone know, I had gone into quarantine after being near someone who later tested positive for Covid-19. I had isolated myself from my wife Caroline and son Robert Hayes as well,” Aderholt explained.
Aderholt released a statement saying he was spending time with his family when his wife began to experience mild symptoms of the virus, later testing positive.
He says although he is feeling symptom free, he will continue to follow medical guidelines and stay in quarantine as needed.
He says his son also remains symptom-free, and his daughter is at school in Auburn.
