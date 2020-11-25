Albertville City Schools full-time employees receive $400 appreciation bonus

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Albertville City School employees will have a little extra cash in their pockets this holiday season.
Last week during Alabama Teacher’s Week, Albertville City School employees learned about an early Christmas present they will be receiving.
The Board of Education approved a $400 bonus for all full-time employees.
Albertville Elementary School, 3rd and 4th grade keyboard teacher Stephanie Williams said she was thankful to be recognized and could use the extra money.
“My daughter is in college and I recently started back, so for us being able to have that extra money is good. I used to work after school, we have an afterschool program but because of the pandemic we don’t have it anymore because they are cleaning the school. So, it really helps me with that extra money to help her,” said Williams.
Superintendent Dr. Boyd English said his staff has been through a lot this year.
“They have met the challenges of COVID-19 during the pandemic and our classrooms may not look the same, but our goal remains the same and that is to provide quality instruction safely for our students each and every day. So this is our way to say thank you,” said Dr. English.
Dr. English said all employees should receive their bonus before Christmas.
