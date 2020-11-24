Two DeKalb County corrections officers arrested; Investigation underway

FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - An investigation is underway after an incident at the DeKalb County Detention Center led to the firing of one officer, and the suspension of another.
A statement from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office claims the agency reached out to the District Attorney’s Office to review an incident that took place in the DeKalb County Detention Center. The incident in question, has not been released at this time.
During the course of the investigation, one employee was terminated and a second was placed on suspension.
We’re told that in order to avoid a possible conflict of interest, Circuit Clerk Todd Greeson called in an outside magistrate to review the case.
Harassment charges were approved for Wrett Allen Tyson, 30 of Rainsville, and Michael Alexander Gibson, 23 of Dawson on November 23.
Both have been booked and released on bond through the DeKalb County Detention Center.
A statement from DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden:
“It’s unfortunate that something like this happens. One of the hardest things to do as Sheriff is to terminate your people and/or arrest them. I mean that when I say they are MY people. They are family and always will be, but you have to do what is RIGHT. I’ve said since day one that I WILL DO WHAT IS RIGHT, and I expect every one else at the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office to do the same.”
This is an ongoing investigation. WAFF will keep you updated as soon as we find out more.
