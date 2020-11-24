Rogersville man killed in car wreck

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A one-vehicle crash has claimed the life of a Rogersville man.
Authorities say Jeffrey Lamar Boyce, 30, was seriously injured when the 2008 Ford F250 he was operating left the roadway and struck a tree around 1:50 a.m. on November 14.
Boyce was transported to a nearby hospital but later died from his injuries on November 21.
The crash occurred on Old Monrovia Road near King Road, one mile north of Huntsville.
Nothing further is available as Troopers with Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.