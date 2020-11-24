Priceville long-term care facility battling COVID-19 cases

At The Terrace at Priceville, the safety and well-being of our residents and team members remains our top priority and we continue to undertake regular community-wide COVID-19 testing. Our latest round of testing found no new cases among our residents; however, three additional team members have tested positive. Affected team members are self-quarantining away from the community and are receiving appropriate medical care. We are encouraged to report that six of our residents have recovered and completed quarantine, and nine of our team members who were positive have recovered and returned to work. It is with great sadness that we report that one of our dear residents passed away this morning following a positive test result. Our sincerest condolences go out to their family and friends during this difficult time, and we are committed to helping the members of our community heal from this loss. Our dedicated professionals continue to actively monitor all residents and staff for signs and symptoms of COVID-19, including conducting frequent temperature checks, administering regular COVID-19 tests and implementing strict quarantine measures. We are working closely with local health officials and, consistent with the recommendations of and directives by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), as well as federal, state and local regulatory agencies, we have implemented a number of infection-control protocols and precautionary measures throughout our community. We thank our community members for their ongoing support and understanding during this difficult time.