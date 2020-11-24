Madison County officials update COVID-19 latest ahead of Thanksgiving

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | November 24, 2020 at 6:08 AM CST - Updated November 24 at 6:20 AM

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville and Madison County officials are coming together for a special COVID-19 press briefing at noon on Tuesday.

Organizers detailed a list of leaders expected to be in attendance:

  • Jeff Birdwell, EMA Director
  • Dr. Karen Landers, Madison County Health Officer/Alabama Department of Public Health
  • David Spillers, CEO Huntsville Hospital
  • Dr. Pam Hudson, CEO Crestwood Medical Center
  • Mayor Tommy Battle, City of Huntsville
  • Mayor Paul Finley, City of Madison
  • Chairman Dale Strong, Madison County Commission
  • Chip Cherry, President and CEO Chamber of Commerce
  • HEMSI representative
  • Redstone Arsenal representative

Leaders are urging residents to stay safe during the holidays:

