Madison County officials update COVID-19 latest ahead of Thanksgiving

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville and Madison County officials are coming together for a special COVID-19 press briefing at noon on Tuesday.
Organizers detailed a list of leaders expected to be in attendance:
- Jeff Birdwell, EMA Director
- Dr. Karen Landers, Madison County Health Officer/Alabama Department of Public Health
- David Spillers, CEO Huntsville Hospital
- Dr. Pam Hudson, CEO Crestwood Medical Center
- Mayor Tommy Battle, City of Huntsville
- Mayor Paul Finley, City of Madison
- Chairman Dale Strong, Madison County Commission
- Chip Cherry, President and CEO Chamber of Commerce
- HEMSI representative
- Redstone Arsenal representative
Leaders are urging residents to stay safe during the holidays:
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.