Madison County jury trials suspended until 2021

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Just trials are on hold for a second time this year.
After consulting with public health officials and seeing COVID numbers rise again, the Madison County Presiding Judge, Ruth Ann Hall, has ordered all trials to be suspended until 2021.
In a statement from Hall’s office, the Judge ordered all Circuit Court jury trials for November and December to be suspended, immediately.
Additionally, all district traffic, misdemeanor, small claims and district civil dockets are suspended immediately and will remain suspended until further notice.
The following cases will continue to be heard:
- Proceedings necessary to protect the constitutional rights of criminal defendants including bond-related matters
- Proceedings related to relief from abuse, including but not limited to order of protection
- Proceedings related to emergency child protection
- Proceedings related to emergency mental health orders
- Proceedings related to emergency protection of elderly or vulnerable persons
- Proceedings related to domestic matters
- Proceedings presenting exigent circumstances
Parties are encouraged to conduct these hearings virtual if possible.
Parties should also immediately contact their attorney. Attorneys and those who may not be represented should contact an judge by phone or email for further instruction.
