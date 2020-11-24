Madison City Schools return to hybrid schedule

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - More schools in north Alabama are once again adjusting their schedules due to the rise in COVID cases.
All students within Madison City Schools will follow a hybrid schedule following Thanksgiving break.
This decision comes after Madison City School officials say the number of teachers in quarantine has come very close to forcing the district to move completely virtual. They hope having less people in the building following the break will lessen any cases of coronavirus.
The schedule will split students into A and B groups by alphabet.
The A group will attend on Monday and Tuesday and the B Group on Thursday and Friday. All groups will be virtual on Wednesday to allow for buildings to be sanitized between rotational groups. The AA/BB Rotation will be organized alphabetically by last name.
The alphabetical AA/BB rotation will be as follows:
- First Class Pre-K - Group A is A-L and Group B is M-Z
- Columbia - Group A is A-K and Group B is L-Z
- Heritage - Group A is A-K and Group B is L-Z
- Horizon - Group A is A-K and Group B is L-Z
- Madison - Group A is A-K and Group B is L-Z
- Mill Creek - Group A is A-L and Group B is M-Z
- Rainbow - Group A is A-J and Group B is K-Z
- West Madison - Group A is A-K and Group B is L-Z
- Discovery - Group A is A-K and Group B is L-Z
- Liberty - Group A is A-K and Group B is L-Z
- Bob Jones - Group A is A-K and Group B is L-Z
- James Clemens - Group A is A-K and Group B is L-Z
If your student has previously had one of our loaner hotspots and needs it back for these virtual days, please submit a ticket here. Each school should have several on hand beginning Monday.
The AA/BB rotation is for school-based students only. The teachers of virtual students will continue to communicate with students and parents in the usual manner.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.