Madison Circuit Court sets trial date for William Darby

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - UPDATE: The Madison County Circuit Court announced a new trial date for William Darby on Tuesday.
Darby is charged with the murder of 49-year-old Jeffrey Parker. Darby shot Parker while on-duty in April of 2018.
The trail is slated to begin February 22, 2021 at 9 a.m.
Read more about the case below in a previous 2019 update.
ORIGINAL (August 2019): The Alabama State Supreme Court decided Friday that it would not hear an appeal from a Huntsville police officer charged with murder.
Attorneys for officer William Darby were requesting that the State Supreme Court review a lower’s decision denying Darby immunity from prosecution.
The original decision was made by a Madison Circuit Judge. The Supreme Court’s refusal to review the decision could pave the way for Darby to head to trial. So far a trial date has not been set.
