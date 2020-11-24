Madison Circuit Court sets trial date for William Darby

William Darby (Source: WAFF)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | November 24, 2020 at 1:49 PM CST - Updated November 24 at 1:49 PM

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - UPDATE: The Madison County Circuit Court announced a new trial date for William Darby on Tuesday.

Darby is charged with the murder of 49-year-old Jeffrey Parker. Darby shot Parker while on-duty in April of 2018.

The trail is slated to begin February 22, 2021 at 9 a.m.

Read more about the case below in a previous 2019 update.

ORIGINAL (August 2019): The Alabama State Supreme Court decided Friday that it would not hear an appeal from a Huntsville police officer charged with murder.

Attorneys for officer William Darby were requesting that the State Supreme Court review a lower’s decision denying Darby immunity from prosecution.

[ READ MORE: Immunity denied for Huntsville police officer charged with murder ]

The original decision was made by a Madison Circuit Judge. The Supreme Court’s refusal to review the decision could pave the way for Darby to head to trial. So far a trial date has not been set.

[ READ MORE: Huntsville police officer indicted on murder charge ]

He’s charged with the murder of 49-year-old Jeffrey Parker. Darby shot Parker while on-duty in April of 2018.

