Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office searching for an inmate

MOULTON, Ala. (WAFF) - The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an inmate who escaped from a county facility in Moulton today.
Inmate worker Kevin Bradley, age 39, walked away from his work detail off of Gordon drive according to Chief Deputy Tim Sandlin. Bradley was allegedly being held in jail on drug charges as well as receiving stolen property. Bradley now has a warrant of arrest for escape.
If you have any information please call the Sheriff’s Office at 256-974-9291.
