Huntsville Holiday Magic Pass offers discounts to favorite holiday activities

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Have plans to visit downtown Huntsville for some holiday festivities? This year, the Huntsville/Madison County Convention and Visitor’s Bureau is partnering up with well known attractions to bring you some special holiday offers.
We’re talking about a new holiday coupon sheet providing discounts to six major offerings throughout the Rocket City!
The Huntsville Holiday Magic Pass features the following discounts:
- $2 off admission to the Huntsville Museum of Art’s Skating in the Park
- $2 off admission to Skate with Santa or a Winter Wonderland Skate at the Benton H. Wilcoxon Municipal Ice Complex
- 25% off general admission to see Burritt on the Mountain decked out for the holidays
- $3 off any show at the INTUITIVE® Planetarium or general admission to the U.S. Space & Rocket Center
- 10% off one store item at Harrison Brothers Hardware (excluding sale and consignment), plus free tour
- 10% off the drive-through light show at the Rocket City Christmas Spectacular
You can find the free coupon sheet online at huntsville.org and at the the Huntsville/Madison County Visitor Center located at 500 Church Street NW in downtown Huntsville.
To redeem the coupons, guests can either present the physical coupon sheet or show the digital version on their mobile device.
The Huntsville Holiday Magic Coupon Sheet is available to visitors and residents of Madison County. Additional guidelines regarding coupon usage are listed on each coupon.
In addition to events listed on the pass, there’s also a variety of whimsical holiday activities for visitors and locals alike to enjoy, including one of the largest holiday light displays at the Huntsville Botanical Garden’s Galaxy of Lights, Downtown Huntsville’s Tinsel Trail, Ten Nights of Santa at the EarlyWorks Children’s Museum, holiday markets, and more.
